October 19, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UK ready to drop Brexit demand on Irish border: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is dropping one of her key Brexit demands in an attempt to resolve the issue of the Irish border, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen after the ASEM leaders group photo opportunity during a summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The report said the possible fix opened the possibility of Britain ending up bound indefinitely to European Union (EU) customs rules.

The Irish border issue has played an increasingly dominant role in Brexit negotiations between London and the EU. May said late on Thursday that a solution to the impasse might come through the option of extending the Brexit transition period.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
