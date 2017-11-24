FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says has constructive relationship with Ireland, will focus on Brexit progress
November 24, 2017 / 11:33 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

UK says has constructive relationship with Ireland, will focus on Brexit progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has a constructive relationship with Ireland and will focus on making progress on Brexit negotiations, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Friday.

An Irish election appeared likely after opposition party Fianna Fail submitted a motion of no confidence in the deputy prime minister, which the ruling party considers a breach of a three-year agreement to support prime minister Leo Varadkar’s government.

“We feel that we have a constructive relationship with Ireland, and we will continue to talk with them regularly, as we do with the other EU27, and we will continue to focus on making progress in the negotiation,” May’s spokesman said, when asked about the political uncertainty in Dublin.

