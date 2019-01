Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaks at a 'Global Ireland' news conference in Dublin, Ireland January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Brexit negotiators are “running out of road” to avoid a scenario where Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

“We have less than two months to go now until Brexit happens on 29 March. We are, quite simply, running out of road,” Coveney said in a speech in Dublin.