EU's Barnier says Brexit talks' priority is to protect farmers specialties

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A priority in Brexit talks is to ensure that coveted legal protection of food produced in various EU regions, called geographical indications, would remain intact, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Foreing Minister Josep Borrell (not pictured) at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

“Common priority is to ensure an orderly exit of Britain to protect citizens’ rights, EU investments in regional projects, and geographical indications which are the strength of our agriculture,” Barnier said on Twitter after a meeting with Italy’s foreign affairs minister Enzo Moavero on Brexit talks.

The legal protection of food trademarks is important to Italy, which is home to various traditional specialties like Parma ham, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and several wines.