Italy preparing decree for markets in case of no-deal Brexit: sources

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s coalition government is preparing to pass an emergency decree law in the coming days to guarantee the smooth function of markets in case of a no-deal Brexit, two sources said on Wednesday.

The decree, which will take effect immediately, is meant to clarify the rules for market operators in case Britain next month should crash out of the European Union without agreeing any exit terms, two sources said.

The same decree may also include a measure to renew a state guarantee scheme that has helped banks shed bad loans (GACS) to beyond its current March 6 expiration date, the sources said.