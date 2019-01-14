Pro-Brexit Conservatives reject ITV report they plan to support PM May's deal

LONDON (Reuters) - An influential pro-Brexit lawmaker rejected a report on Monday by ITV suggesting a eurosceptic group of Conservatives could support Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal on Tuesday.

ITV Political Editor Robert Peston reported that a lawmaker had told him the European Research Group (ERG) would support May’s deal unless an opposition Labour lawmaker withdrew his bid to attempt to block Britain leaving without a deal.

“We plan to vote no to everything: all amendments and the main motion, whether or not amended,” Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker, a member of the ERG, said on Twitter.