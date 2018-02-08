UK gave nothing firm to Japanese firms on keeping free trade after Brexit: source

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and her ministers assured Japanese businesses of the importance of maintaining free and frictionless trade after Brexit but said nothing firm on the matter, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

“The point about frictionless trade and tariff-free trade was made in the meeting and acknowledged by the government and all sides as being important but nothing firm,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

May and her finance and international trade minister met the bosses of Japanese banking, life sciences, technology and manufacturing companies on Thursday. A Downing Street spokesman did not offer an immediate comment.