Japan Finance Minister welcomes UK-EU Brexit deal

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan welcomed a free trade agreement between Britain and the European Union that negotiators managed to secure just days before Brexit came into force, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

“It should be highly valued that a broad agreement was clinched between the two,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs.