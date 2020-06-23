World News
Japan gives UK six weeks to strike a post-Brexit trade deal: FT

FILE PHOTO: European Union and British flags flutter in front of a chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan has given the UK just six weeks to strike a post-Brexit deal, putting Boris Johnson’s government under pressure to agree one of the fastest trade negotiations in history, the Financial Times reported.

“To avoid a gap in January, we must pass this in the autumn session of the Diet [the Japanese parliament],” Hiroshi Matsuura, Tokyo’s chief negotiator, told the Financial Times. “That means we must complete negotiations by the end of July.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Sarah Young

