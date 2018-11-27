World News
Japanese PM Abe welcomed Brexit deal during call with UK PM May: May's office

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese Prime minister Shinzo Abe told Britain’s Theresa May that he welcomed progress the British Prime Minister had made to secure a Brexit agreement with the European Union, a statement from May’s office said on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Abe welcomed the progress the Prime Minister has made to secure an agreement with the European Union,” said the note from May’s office, issued following a phone call between the two leaders.

The statement said May had welcomed a commitment from Abe to visit Britain early next year.

