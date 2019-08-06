World News
August 6, 2019 / 4:13 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson tells Japan's Abe smooth Brexit transition needed

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas (not pictured) at Downing Street in London, Britain, August 6, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/ Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of a smooth transition out of the European Union “whatever the circumstances” to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a call last week, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The prime minister was clear on the importance of Japanese investment in the UK, and the need to ensure a smooth transition for businesses through the UK’s exit from the EU, whatever the circumstances,” the Downing Street statement said.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

