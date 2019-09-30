World News
September 30, 2019 / 7:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK can leave the EU on October 31 without a deal, Javid says

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid arrives at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The United Kingdom can leave the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal despite a law which demands the prime minister ask for a Brexit delay if there is no agreement, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

When asked if a no deal was possible, Javid told the BBC: “Yes it is. It’s not our preferred outcome. We are working incredibly hard to get a deal by October 31.”

“But if we do not manage to do that, we do still need to leave the EU on that date - we cannot have any more dither and delay, and we will leave if we have to, without a deal, on October 31,” Javid said. He said he thought he knew how that was possible given the law.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Elizabeth Piper and Guy Faulconbridge

