UK's Javid expected to delay budget until after October 31: Financial Times

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside the venue for the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid's first budget is expected to be delayed until after Oct. 31, due to uncertainty about Britain's exit from the European Union, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2oj8jNp on Wednesday.

Javid said on Tuesday there would be a budget this year, but he did not specify whether it would be before or after Oct. 31, the deadline set by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Britain to leave the EU.

The Treasury did not respond to calls for comment outside regular working hours.