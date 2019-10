FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid gestures as he gives a speech during the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday the cost of a no deal Brexit paled in comparison to the political costs of not leaving the European Union on Oct. 31.

Speaking at the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference, Javid said the political cost of missing the end of October deadline would be unbearable.