UK election must not delay Brexit from Oct. 31: Javid

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday that the government could strike a renegotiated Brexit deal with Brussels and get it through parliament before Oct. 31, despite the prospect of an election in the coming weeks.

“If you have a general election in the interim, that is where the focus will be and there will be people in Brussels rightly thinking who is going to form the next government,” Javid told BBC Radio.

“But I am clear that in the time that we have you can continue to have those discussions, you can reach a deal and bring it to parliament,” he said.

“Parliament would have sit long, it might have sit all night. It might have sit at weekends, but it is imperative we deliver on out commitment to leave on the 31st of October.”