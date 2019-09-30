UK can take advantage of low interest rates to invest in infrastructure - Javid

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside the venue for the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday the country could take advantage of record low interest rates to borrow to invest in infrastructure.

Javid will later use his speech at the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference to set out an investment package to improve Britain’s roads, broadband coverage and bus services.

“Record low interest rates - you can take advantage of that as a government when you can borrow at negative interest rates for 30 years and put it into economic infrastructure,” Javid told Sky News when asked about where the money was coming from.