UK taking a careful look at the Brexit delay law: Javid says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government should obey the law but is taking a careful look at one which forces the prime minister to ask for a Brexit delay if a deal is not struck with the European Union by Oct. 19, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

“Of course, every government should observe all laws at all times. We’re taking a careful look at that law, but we are also very clear that our policy has not changed - we will leave on Oct. 31st,” he said, declining to set out the government’s strategy to leave without a deal if it has to.