British interior minister Javid launches leadership bid to replace PM May

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British interior minister Sajid Javid said on Monday he would stand in a leadership race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, saying he would strive to deliver Brexit.

“I’m standing to be the next leader of (the) Conservatives and Prime Minister of our great country,” he said on Twitter, becoming the latest in a long line of Conservatives to announce a leadership bid.

“We need to restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK. First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit.”