UK Brexit 'surrender bill' means election now needed: Javid

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, September 4, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday that legislation to delay Brexit which is now set to clear parliament was a “surrender bill” and meant the country would have to hold a national election.

“When it gets Royal Assent it will be a surrender bill and that is why the prime minister has said that, especially once this bill is in place, that we need to move forward as a country, we need to deliver on Brexit, and that’s why unfortunately I think we are in the position where we need a general election,” Javid said in a television interview.

Javid also said the proposed Oct. 15 date for an election announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson would probably be changed because a bill to hold an early election was blocked by parliament on Wednesday.