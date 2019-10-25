World News
October 25, 2019 / 7:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Conservatives to seek election again and again if lawmakers reject poll

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid reacts at Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s governing Conservatives will ask parliament again and again to back an early general election if lawmakers fail to support a snap poll in a vote on Monday, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Friday.

“We’re going to bring a vote forward for a general election on Monday,” he told LBC radio.

“If Labour does not support that vote, then we will continue to ask for a general election and bring a vote again and bring a vote again.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants an election to break the Brexit impasse whilst the main opposition Labour Party says it wants to be sure a disorderly departure from the European Union is off the table before backing such a move.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

