UK finance minister says he wants to take advantage of low debt costs: Times

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid said in an interview published late on Friday that he is looking at how best to take advantage of record-low borrowing costs when he sets out his first budget later this year.

“It is obvious to me that when you’ve got some of the lowest rates on government debt this country has ever seen, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t thinking seriously about how do we use (that opportunity),” Javid, who took office last month, told The Times newspaper.

Javid added that a no-deal Brexit would “require a significant economic package as a response”, including measures to boost both demand and the supply capacity of the economy.