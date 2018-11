Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Sajid Javid arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are in the closing stages of talks about a deal on the terms of the UK’s departure from the bloc, British interior minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday.

“Clearly we’re in the closing stages,” he told Sky News. “The next few days, the next couple of weeks, they will be very important.”