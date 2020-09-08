UK says on Brexit: We'll leave with no deal unless the EU is flexible

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick arrives on Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s housing minister said on Tuesday that unless the European Union started to show more flexibility to help clinch a Canadian-style free trade deal then the government would be happy to leave the bloc without a deal.

“We want to leave with a Canada-style free trade arrangement - that’s always been our preference - and we think that’s still possible,” Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News when asked if he was looking forward to a no-deal Brexit.

“But... if they don’t show the degree of flexibility and realism that we want them to show... then we’ll leave with the kind of trading arrangements that Australia and other countries have and we think that’s also a good arrangement for the future.”