Brexit deal still possible: UK minister Jenrick

Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit deal can still be done despite Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party saying it cannot support current proposals from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

“I believe that’s possible but there’s clearly a considerable amount of work to be done in the hours to come,” he told BBC radio.

Earlier DUP leader Arlene Foster said she could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues.

“Be assured that the prime minister and his team are in intensive negotiations with all parties, including with the DUP, and we want to provide sufficient comfort for the DUP and for unionists in Northern Ireland to feel that the arrangements that we would put in place with this deal are sufficient to give them comfort to support it,” Jenrick added.