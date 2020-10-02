UK and EU still have very significant issues to resolve: minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Some very significant issues remain to be resolved in talks between Britain and the European Union about their future post-Brexit trade relationship, British housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday.

Jenrick also told BBC radio it was too early to say what a conversation scheduled for Saturday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would involve.