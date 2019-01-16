Carmaker JLR urges UK lawmakers to prevent a no-deal Brexit

FILE PHOTO: A Jaguar logo is seen at a Jaguar dealership in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) urged lawmakers to rule out the possibility that the country leaves the European Union without a deal, to prevent companies from having to make costly contingency planning.

JLR said it regretted the parliamentary vote on Tuesday when lawmakers rejected by a huge margin Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal for leaving the bloc.

“We are disappointed with the vote on the Brexit deal and are considering its implications,” the company said in a statement. “We would now urge ruling out a no-deal immediately as the only option with majority support in parliament.”

(This story has been corrected to change from “unanimous” to “majority” after company amends statement)