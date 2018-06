'No deal Brexit' would be unthinkable, says John Lewis chairman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is unprepared to leave the European Union without a deal and chaos would ensue were it to happen, the chairman of the biggest department store group John Lewis said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Charlie Mayfield, Chairman of John Lewis Partnership, speaks at the Institute of Directors convention in London, Britain, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

With only nine months left until Britain is due to leave the EU, there is little clarity about how trade will flow. Big business has started to warn of the consequences, with Siemens, Airbus and BMW all saying that their businesses would be hurt by a disorderly Brexit.

“A no deal Brexit is in my view a pretty much unthinkable scenario,” Charlie Mayfield told reporters.