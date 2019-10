Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the debate on the early parliamentary election bill at the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 29, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was time to unite the country and get Brexit done after he won a vote to call an early general election.

“It’s time to unite the country and get Brexit done,” Johnson said after addressing a meeting of lawmakers from his Conservative Party.