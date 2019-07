Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters Tv via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Irish backstop, an insurance policy designed to prevent the return of a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, must be abolished to move Brexit forward.

“It must be clearly understood that the way to the deal goes by way of the abolition of the backstop,” Johnson said in his first speech to parliament as prime minister.