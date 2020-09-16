Johnson says Brexit legislation will protect integrity of UK

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, September 16, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The British bill that undercuts part of the divorce treaty with the European Union is designed to protect the integrity of the United Kingdom and should be backed by lawmakers from all parties, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“This bill is intended to uphold the economic, the political, territorial integrity of the United Kingdom and I believe it should be supported by every member of this House,” Johnson told parliament.