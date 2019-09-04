PM Johnson believes lawmakers must back new election if they vote for Brexit bill: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that if parliament votes to try to stop a no-deal Brexit - or “surrender bill” - lawmakers should back an election before an EU summit on Oct. 17, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The PM is very clear that if parliament is refusing to honor what the British public said, to enact the result of the referendum, then parliament will have to be told again via the British public via a general election and he feels that would have to be done before the European Council,” his spokesman said.

Asked what Johnson would do if he loses the Brexit vote later on Wednesday, his spokesman said: “I think what we will do is take it one day at a time.” But he added that it would be “shocking” and a “bizarre position” for parliament to refuse to back a new election.