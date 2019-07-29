UK PM Johnson booed by some people as he meets Scotland's Sturgeon

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was booed by some members of the public as he arrived to meet Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh on Monday.

Sturgeon has said Johnson’s Brexit plans would hurt the economy in Scotland, which voted to remain in the EU in 2016, and has warned she will continue preparations for a second independence referendum in Scotland.

We “seem to have attracted a lively group of supporters,” Johnson quipped to Sturgeon at the start of their meeting.