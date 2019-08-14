World News
August 14, 2019 / 11:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

British PM Johnson says opponents of Brexit are 'collaborating' with EU

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that some British lawmakers who thought they could bloc Brexit were engaging in a “terrible” collaboration with the EU.

“There is a terrible kind of collaboration as it were going on between those who think they can block Brexit in parliament and our European friends,” Johnson said in a “People’s PMQs” question-and-answer session on Facebook.

“Our European friends ... are not compromising at all,” Johnson said. He added that the longer the impasse continued, the more likely a no-deal Brexit became.

Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below