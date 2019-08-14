British PM Johnson says opponents of Brexit are 'collaborating' with EU

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that some British lawmakers who thought they could bloc Brexit were engaging in a “terrible” collaboration with the EU.

“There is a terrible kind of collaboration as it were going on between those who think they can block Brexit in parliament and our European friends,” Johnson said in a “People’s PMQs” question-and-answer session on Facebook.

“Our European friends ... are not compromising at all,” Johnson said. He added that the longer the impasse continued, the more likely a no-deal Brexit became.