Let's get Brexit done, UK PM Johnson tells Conservative Party

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he gives a closing speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wenesday it was time to get Brexit done, pledging again that he would take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 “come what may”.

“What the whole world wants - is to be calmly and sensibly done with the subject and to move on. And that is why we are coming out of the EU on October 31, come what may ... let’s get Brexit done. We can, we must and we will,” he told his Conservative Party’s annual conference.