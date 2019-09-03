UK PM Johnson's statement after Brexit defeat in parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain September 3, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was defeated in parliament on Tuesday. The following is his statement after the defeat:

“Let there be no doubt about the consequences of this vote tonight. It means that parliament is on the brink of wrecking any deal we might be able to strike in Brussels. Because tomorrow’s bill would hand control of the negotiations to the EU.

And that would mean more dither, more delay, more confusion. And it would mean that the EU themselves would be able decide how long to keep this country in the EU. And since I refuse to go along with that plan we are going to have to make a choice.

Mr Speaker, I don’t want an election. The public don’t want an election. But if the House votes for this Bill tomorrow. The public will have to choose who goes to Brussels on Oct 17 to sort this out and take this country forward.

Everyone will know if the Rt Jon Gentleman is the prime minister, he will go to Brussels, he will beg for an extension, you will accept whatever Brussels demands and we’ll have years more arguments over Brexit.

And by contrast, everyone will know that if I am Prime Minister, I will go to Brussels, I will go for a deal and get a deal but if they won’t do a deal we will leave anyway on 31 October.

The people of this country will have to choose. The leader of the Opposition has been begging for an election for two years.

I don’t want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to stop the negotiations and to compel another pointless delay of Brexit, potentially for years, then that will be the only way to resolve this.

I can confirm that tonight we will are tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliament Act.”