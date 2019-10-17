Johnson urges UK parliament to approve Brexit deal without delay

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker after agreeing on the Brexit deal, at the sidelines of the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he hoped the British parliament would approve the new Brexit deal agreed between his government and the European Union so that Britain could exit the bloc on Oct. 31 with no more delay.

“I hope very much ... that my fellow MPs (lawmakers) in Westminster do now come together to get Brexit done, to get this excellent deal over the line and to deliver Brexit without any more delay,” Johnson said in a brief statement in Brussels.

“Now is the moment for us to get Brexit done and then together to work on building our future partnership, which I think can be incredibly positive both for the UK and for the EU.”