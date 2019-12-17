'You ain't seen nothing yet', UK's Johnson tells senior ministers

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets newly-elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain December 16, 2019. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the first meeting of senior ministers in his new government on Tuesday that they “ain’t seen nothing yet folks” in terms of how much work needs to be done.

Johnson, who became prime minister in July, held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday after his sweeping election victory last week.

“We are going to be working to deliver on the priorities of the British people,” he said. “The first 100 days were very busy ... it was a very frenetic time, but you ain’t seen nothing yet folks.”