Judges throw out Brexit case against UK PM candidate Johnson

Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is running to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister, leaves his home in London, Britain, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls - RC11F052FA80

LONDON (Reuters) - Judges at London’s High Court on Friday threw out an attempt to prosecute Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, for allegedly lying about Brexit.

Last month, a judge said Johnson must appear in court over allegations he lied about Brexit by claiming during the 2016 referendum that Britain would be 350 million pounds a week better off outside the EU.

But judges overturned that decision at a judicial review hearing.