UK PM Johnson cancels appearance before committee of lawmakers on Thursday

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled an appearance before a committee of lawmakers scheduled for Thursday, the chair of the committee said.

“I promised that I will come to the Liaison Committee and I will keep that promise but I am afraid I must now focus on delivering Brexit in the difficult circumstances in which we now find ourselves,” Johnson wrote in a letter to the committee’s chair, Sarah Wollaston.

Wollaston, a member of the opposition Liberal Democrats, said she was “astonished” by his refusal to face scrutiny and noted it was the third time Johnson had postponed or canceled.