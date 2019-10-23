World News
October 23, 2019 / 6:16 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson cancels appearance before committee of lawmakers on Thursday

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the House of Commons in London, Britain October 22, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled an appearance before a committee of lawmakers scheduled for Thursday, the chair of the committee said.

“I promised that I will come to the Liaison Committee and I will keep that promise but I am afraid I must now focus on delivering Brexit in the difficult circumstances in which we now find ourselves,” Johnson wrote in a letter to the committee’s chair, Sarah Wollaston.

Wollaston, a member of the opposition Liberal Democrats, said she was “astonished” by his refusal to face scrutiny and noted it was the third time Johnson had postponed or canceled.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Chris Reese

