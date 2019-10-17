Johnson says confident UK lawmakers will back his Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident that British lawmakers would back the Brexit deal he has agreed with the European Union in a parliamentary vote on Saturday.

“I’m very confident that when my colleagues in parliament study this agreement they will want to vote for it on Saturday and then in succeeding days,” he told reporters.

“There is, as I say, a very good case for MPs (lawmakers) across the House of Commons to express the democratic will of the people, as we’ve expressed many times to do, and to get Brexit done.

“I don’t think there is any case for delay. We should get on and get it done by October 31st.”