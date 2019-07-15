World News
July 15, 2019 / 7:49 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

UK PM candidate Johnson: Labour Party leader Corbyn guilty of anti-Semitism

1 Min Read

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Wyboston, Britain July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson, said on Monday that the leader of the main opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, was guilty of anti-Semitism.

“I think by condoning anti-Semitism the way he does, I’m afraid he’s effectively culpable of that vice,” Johnson told a leadership debate organized by the Sun newspaper and TalkRadio.

The Labour Party has battled accusations of anti-Semitism since 2016 and Corbyn - a veteran campaigner for Palestinian rights - as well as other senior party officials have been accused of failing to take decisive action to deal with it.

Labour says it is “implacably opposed to anti-Semitism”.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

