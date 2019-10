Small toy figures are seen in front of UK and European Union displayed flags in this illustration picture, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will still leave the European Union on Oct. 31 as scheduled if the latest Brexit deal is voted down by lawmakers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“We will leave the European Union on October 31st,” Johnson told the BBC on the eve of a parliamentary vote on his agreement with the EU.