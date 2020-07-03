UK's Johnson: There are other good options if we can't reach deal with EU

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street in London, Britain July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - There is a good agreement to be reached with the European Union on post-Brexit trading terms but if that can’t be achieved, there are other very good options, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC radio on Friday.

Johnson said he was a bit more optimistic than EU negotiator Michel Barnier, but that if no deal was struck in then an “Australia-style” arrangement would be a “very good option”.