FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 1, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Britain's Johnson would delay Brexit if he became PM: Sun newspaper

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign minister, has told senior members of the governing Conservative Party he would delay Brexit by at least six months if he became prime minister, the Sun newspaper said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson walks to Downing Street in London, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Sun reported that Johnson had been privately setting out his leadership platform to some ministers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and said he wanted to use a pause to reset the stalled Brexit negotiations.

Reuters could not confirm the report.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.