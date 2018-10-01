Britain's Johnson would delay Brexit if he became PM: Sun newspaper

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign minister, has told senior members of the governing Conservative Party he would delay Brexit by at least six months if he became prime minister, the Sun newspaper said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson walks to Downing Street in London, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Sun reported that Johnson had been privately setting out his leadership platform to some ministers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and said he wanted to use a pause to reset the stalled Brexit negotiations.

Reuters could not confirm the report.