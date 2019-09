Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 4, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 if he was still prime minister, proposing to hold a national election on Oct. 15.

“If I am still prime minister after Tuesday the 15th of October then we will leave on the 31st of October with, I hope, a much better deal,” Johnson told parliament during a debate on whether to hold an election.