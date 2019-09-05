Big Story 12
September 5, 2019 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

PM Johnson thanks brother, Jo, for his service after surprise resignation

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside Downing Street, as he waits to welcome Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in London, Britain September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked his brother, Jo, for his service after the younger sibling quit his ministerial role and said he would stand down from parliament, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

“The Prime Minister would like to thank Jo Johnson for his service,” a spokesman from Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“He has been a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP (Member of Parliament). The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo.”

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
