Johnson 'cautious' ahead of Brexit talks in Luxembourg

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Convention of the North at the Magna Centre in Rotherham, Britain September 13, 2019. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, asked if he was feeling optimistic ahead of Brexit talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg on Monday, told reporters he was feeling “cautious”.

He was speaking as he went into a restaurant for lunch with Juncker, his Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay, and the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

With less than seven weeks to go until Britain is due to leave the European Union, Johnson has yet to reach an agreement with Brussels on how to manage the separation between the world’s fifth-largest economy and its biggest trading partner.