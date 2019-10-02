UK Labour: PM Johnson is cynically forcing through no-deal Brexit

FILE PHOTO: British Labour MP John McDonnell speaks during the Labour party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party dismissed Brexit proposals reportedly being considered by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson as neither credible nor workable.

“They are a cynical attempt to force through a no-deal Brexit,” Labour’s economic policy chief John McDonnell said in a statement shortly after Johnson delivered a speech to the Conservatives’ annual conference.

Johnson’s government is expected to submit new proposals regarding arrangements for Brexit to the European Union later on Wednesday. Some purported details have been published by several media.