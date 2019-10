Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at Downing Street in London, Britain October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to address a meeting of his lawmakers from the Conservative Party on Wednesday evening, the chief political correspondent of the Daily Telegraph reported.

Johnson has been meeting the most pro-Brexit members of his party, and the small Northern Ireland party which supports him in government, as he tries to win support for a Brexit withdrawal deal being negotiated with the European Union.